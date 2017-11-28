Home / BUSINESS / Garment factory for Kehelulla

Garment factory for Kehelulla

A small garment factory was opened at Kehelulla in Padiyatalawa recently under the auspices of deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage.

Speaking on the occasion, she said the rural economy should be uplifted by ensuring a monthly income for low income families through self-employment.

A suitable plan will be formulated to obtain contributions of the garment sector in that regard, she said.

Dr. Gamage requested the newly-opened garment factory to focus mainly on small uniforms.

Pepper plants were distributed on the occasion to promote pepper cultivation.

