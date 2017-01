Share ! tweet







Galle Road from Galle Face Roundabout to Old Parliament will be closed in the morning from January 28 to February 03 for rehearsals of the Independence Day celebrations.

Police said that that on Saturday and Sunday the road will be closed from 7.00am until rehearsals are concluded and that from February 1 to 3 the road will be closed from 8.30am to 12.30pm. On February 04th the Galle Road will be completely closed off.