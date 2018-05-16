Fuel subsidy is only for kerosene – Finance Ministry

Ministry of Finance said the fuel subsidy is only for kerosene given for low income families and fishermen and there will be no subsidy for petrol or diesel.

Accordingly, 47,555 families receiving Samurdhi assistance and 24,282 owners of one-day fishing boats with fixed engines will receive kerosene subsidies.

Accordingly, a subsidy of Rs. 57 per liter of Kerosene oil will be provided to the Samurdhi beneficiaries with their Samurdhi funds and the fishermen’s subsidy will be granted in accordance with an agreement of the fisher folk, the Finance Ministry said.

Minister of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development and Rural Economic Affairs Vijith Wijayamuni Zoysa said the fuel subsidy for fishermen will come into effect from Friday, May 18.

The cabinet memorandum on the subject will be presented to the cabinet today.

According to the Minister, the government will spend Rs. 5 billion for granting fuel subsidy to fishermen.