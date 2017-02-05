Freedom should be truly meaningful – Daya

Share ! tweet







The rights to freedom of expression, basic facilities and a reasonable economy should be ensured to the people if they are to enjoy the true meaning of freedom, says minister Daya Gamage.

He was speaking at a celebration at Ampara town yesterday to coincide with the 69th Independence Day.

People should have access to the above rights if they are to enjoy the political freedom in the country, he said.

Noting that father of the nation, Rt. Hon. D.S. Senanayake, never placed the country in debt, the minister said his Galoya movement still helps to cultivate a 75,000 hectare area.

He said politcians should protect the country’s land, not sell them, for the people.

In the bid for true freedom, the country needs to have economic prosperity, for which, he said his primary industries ministry has made plans to start 1,470 small, medium and large scale projects.

These projects will also help the the prime minister’s efforts to generate one million job opportunities, Mr. Gamage added.

Organized by the Ampara district secretariat, the celebration was attended by deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage, MP Sriyani Wijewickrama, provincial councilor Manjula Fernando and district secretary Thusitha P. Wanigasinghe among others.

Sinhala, Tamil and Muslim children from 11 schools presented a cultural performance.