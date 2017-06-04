Free power for affected households for six months

Power and Renewable Energy Minister Ranjith Siyambalapitiya has instructed the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to supply electricity free of charge for six months to consumers in flood and landslide-affected areas.

This facility will also be extended to flood and landslide victims who have been provided temporary shelters.

The minister told the media that an initial survey conducted by the CEB has found that 177,775 consumers were without power as of Thursday. In certain areas the power supply was disconnected to prevent further damage to power equipment while in some of the other areas those affected were asked to knock off the power supply to their flooded houses to prevent any possible short-circuiting due to the leakage of water. Some 28.4% of the consumers were were without power.