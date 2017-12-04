FR petition filed against Ambagamuwa delimitation

A fundamental rights (FR) petition has been filed with the Supreme Court against the delimitation of the Ambagamuwa local government area in the Nuwara-Eliya District.

The motion has been filed by a former member of the Ambagamuwa Pradeshiya Sabha today.

The petitioner states that an injustice has been committed during the demarcation of the Ambagamuwa local government area.

Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Faiszer Musthapha, the Secretary to the ministry and members of the Elections Commission have been named as respondents in the petition.

The petition states that the Ambagamuwa Pradeshiya Sabha being named as three sections during the recent delimitation process is a grave injustice to the people living within that area and the members of the Pradehisya Sabha.