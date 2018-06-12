FR application over liquor prohibition for women fixed for July 16

The Supreme Court yesterday fixed, for order on July 16, whether to grant leave to proceed with the fundamental rights violation application filed by Centre for Policy Alternatives and several other petitioners against a Finance Ministry gazette, prohibiting women from purchasing or selling liquor.

This gazette also prohibits women from working in places, where liquor is manufactured or sold.The petitioner has said that the prohibition is discriminatory and arbitrary. Women should be treated equally.

Additional Solicitor General Viraj Dayaratne appeared for the Minister of Finance and the Attorney General, cited among the respondents in the petition.

Viran Corea appeared with Thishya Weragoda for the petitioner.

The bench comprised Justice Priyantha Jayawardena, Justice Prasanna Jayawardena and Justice L. T. B. Dehideniya