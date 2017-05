Four persons on motorcycle killed in fatal crash

Four persons travelling on a motorcycle died after they collided with a passenger bus in Bandiwewa, Polonnaruwa, our news sources said.

The four individuals had passed away after being admitted to the hospital last night.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Bandiwewa residents, Roshan Madushanka (23), Dilshan Kure (24), and Nishantha Silva (48). The other deceased is yet to be identified.

The autopsy investigations pertaining to the case will be carried out later today (12).