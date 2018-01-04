Home / POLITICS / Four persons arrested for pasting election posters

Four persons arrested for pasting election posters

Police arrested four persons for pasting election posters at the Power House Junction, Sapugaskanda, yesterday, around 5 am. They also took into custody a three wheeler, in which the suspects had been travelling and 170 posters.

 

About 100 persons have been arrested so far for violating election laws since Dec. 09, 2017, according to police.

 

Out of them 59 suspects have been taken in for violating election laws.

 

Police have received 51 complaints of seven assaults, 21 incidents of threats, the theft of a nomination list and the submission of a nomination list with forged signatures, destruction of cut-outs, the distribution of goods, possession of election posters, pelting stones and damaging property.

 

 

