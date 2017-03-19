Four million people in Sri Lanka affected by diabetes

Share ! tweet







Stress, sugar and physical inactivity drives alarming census figures that diabetes is progressively claiming more lives than most other Non Communicable Diseases, warns Deputy Medical Director, National Diabetes Center, Dr. Chamari Warnapura.

She said that children are now more on the danger list particularly because of lack of physical recreation and sports activity. They spend their recreation watching TV and playing computer games.

On the inactivity of their children, the common excuse of parents was that they had to attend to their studies and do home work with expectations of their children excelling at exams. This prevented them on insisting on physical activity, she explained.

The Diabetes Center has registered 648 children, who are regularly monitored and treated every month free of charge. Diabetes in children are treated as type one. Four million people suffer from diabetes, which represents about 14% of Sri Lanka’s population, Dr. Warnapura noted.

As much as diabetes among adults is on the increase, so too is the case with children, she said.