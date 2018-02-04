Forward march on the way paved by D.S. Senanayake

The Rt. Hon. D.S. Senanayake brought all communities together 70 years ago to gain independence and paved the way for the country to march forward to an independent and prosperous future, said minister Daya Gamage today.

He was speaking at an Independence Day ceremony in Ampara, also attended by deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage among others.

The minister also said that the commitment made by the successive leaders allowed the country to celebrate independence with dignity today.

All communities and religious faiths should go forward as Sri Lankans if that independence is to be made more meaningful, he said.

The country now can tell to the outside world its national pride, said the minister, adding that Ampara where all communities live together, was giving an example to the rest of the country about unity.