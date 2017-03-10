Former Sri Lankan ambassador to U.S. Jaliya Wickramasuriya remanded further

The court Thursday further remanded the former Sri Lankan Ambassador to U.S. Jaliya Wickramasuriya, who was arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigations Division (FCID) last year on charges of financial fraud.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne ordered to further remand Wickramasuriya, who is receiving treatment in a private hospital in Colombo, until March 17. The Magistrate ordered to produce the suspect in Court on the 17th if he has recovered.

The Former Ambassador was arrested by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) of the Police on November 18, 2016 for allegedly misusing state resources during the tenure of the previous United People's Freedom Alliance led government.

Wickramasuriya has been accused of allegedly accepting a US$ 332,000 commission while serving as the Sri Lankan Ambassador in Washington.