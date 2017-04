Share ! tweet







Former chairman of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, Priyantha Bandara Wickrama was yesterday granted permission by the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Ranasinghe Bandra to travel abroad between May 13 and 31.

The CID had complained that Wickrama had deployed 313 employees of the Ports Authority for political activity during the presidential polls campaign between the period Sept. 25, 2014 and Jan. 7, 2015. A heavy loss had been caused to the state due to the misuse of this workforce, court was told.