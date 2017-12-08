Former President’s safety will be ensured- PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says a total of 154 security personnel have been assigned to the security detail of former President Parliamentarian Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Speaking in Parliament today in response to a statement under Standing Orders by United People’s Freedom Alliance Parliamentarian Dinesh Gunawardena, the Premier said only 61 officers have been assigned to the security detail of former President Chandrika Bandaranaiyake Kumaratunga.

MP Dinesh Gunawardene questioned as to whether the government has taken steps to assure the safety of former President Rajapaksa, highlighting the assassination of the late Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

In response the Premier noted the security detail of a former President is determined on assessments of the individuals prevailing security status and information provided by intelligence units.