Colombo Magistrate Chanima Wijebandara yesterday further remanded till July 11, Tissa Wimalaratne, the driver of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa and another person named Lal Priyantha.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Division has complained that they were operating a quarry stone crusher on a land belonging to the Land Reform Commission.

The loss caused to the state is Rs. 29 million. The alleged offence had been committed during the former regime.