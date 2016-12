Former PM Ratnasiri Wickremanayake no more

Share ! tweet







Former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ratnasiri Wickremanayake, has passed away at the age of 83.

Wickramanayake is a senior member of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and was serving as a senior advisor to President Maithripala Sirisena.

Ratnasiri Wickremanayake was appointed Prime Minister by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa on 21st November 2005. He had earlier held the position of Prime Minister from August 2000 – December 2001, succeeding Prime Minister Sirimavo Bandaranaike who resigned at the age of 84.

He entered politics in 1960 winning the Horana seat in the March General Election as a member of the Mahajana Eksath Peramuna (MEP).