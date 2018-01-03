Former Navy Spokesman arrested for abduction of youths remanded till January 16

Former Naval Media Spokesperson Commodore DKP Dassanayake and five others arrested for the abduction of 11 youths has been remanded till 16 January.

Colombo Fort Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne ordered to further remand the former Navy officer and five other suspects when the case was taken in court today.

At the hearing, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) told Court that the file on the case would be handed over to the Attorney General on the 10th January.

The CID informed the court that they expect to arrest few more suspects in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, a witness requested the court to allow him to deliver the statement he gave to the CID to the magistrate and the statement was recorded as a confidential statement at the magistrate’s chambers.

The Criminal Investigation Department arrested Dassanayake on 12 July 2017 for aiding and abetting the abduction and disappearance of 11 youth in 2008 and 2009.