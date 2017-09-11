Former first lady summoned to Bribery Commission

Former first lady Shiranthi Rajapaksa has been called to the Commission investigating charges on bribery or corruption to obtain a statement on assets and liabilities of her charity ‘Siriliya Saviya’ organization.

It has also been reported that she has been interrogated for a period of nearly four hours.

The Bribery Commission commenced investigations into assets and liabilities of the ‘Siriliya Saviya’ organization in 2015. Since then the former first lady has been questioned on several occasions in this connection.

The Police Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) has obtained statements earlier from Mrs. Rajapaksa regarding financial transactions of the ‘Siriliya Saviya’ organization as well as accounts being maintained in the People’s Bank.