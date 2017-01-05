Former DIG Vaas Gunewardena indicted for threatening CID officers

Share ! tweet







Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga, on March 23, 2017 will hear the case against the former DIG, Vass Gunewardena indicted on charges of abusing and threatening with death, three CID officers who went to arrest Gunewardena in connection with the abduction and murder of businessman Mohamed Shyam. The date of this abuse and death threat was June 10, 2013.

Vass Gunewardena in this case is indicted on charges of abusing public officers on duty, threatening them with

death and obstructing, delaying duties to be performed by such officers.

These CID officers are SSP of the CID, Shani Abeysekera, Chief Inspector Ranjith Munasinghe and Inspector Geethanjana Dissanayake.

The trial will be conducted day to day.