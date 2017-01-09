Former deputy minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratne further remanded

Share ! tweet







The extended the remand of former Deputy Minister Sarath Kumara Gunaratne arrested on January 2nd for allegedly misappropriating Rs.12 million of public funds during his tenure at the previous government.

Colombo Chief Magistrate Lal Bandara ordered the former Deputy Minister of Fisheries to be remanded till January 13 when the case was taken up for hearing this morning.

Gunaratne is charged with misappropriation of Rs. 12 million belonging to Ceylon Fisheries Harbor Corporation (CFHC) allocated or the Negombo lagoon project during the last Presidential election.