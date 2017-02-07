Former Chief Minister Pillayan further remanded

Share ! tweet







The Court extended the remand of the former Eastern Province Chief Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan alias Pillayan, who is in remand custody over the killing of former Batticaloa district Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian Joseph Pararajasingham.

Batticaloa Magistrate S Ganesharajah remanded the former Chief Minister and three other suspects until 20th February when the case was taken up for hearing today.

A fundamental rights violation petition filed by the former Chandrakanthan challenging the Batticaloa Magistrate's order extending his remand for over one year under the Prevention of Terrorism Act will be taken up for hearing on May 30.

The CID arrested Pillayan on October 11, 2015 when he arrived at the CID office in Colombo to give a statement over the killing of former Batticaloa district Tamil National Alliance parliamentarian Joseph Pararajasingham.

The other three suspects are former TMVP national coordinator and Eastern provincial councilor Edwin Silwa Krishnanantharaja, K. Kanaganayagam and Army intelligence officer M. Kaleel.