Former chairman of Ududumbara PS arrested for violating election laws

The Ududumbara Police on Wednesday arrested a Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) candidate contesting for the Ududumbara Pradeshiya Sabha Senarath Bandara Halyala, who was the former chairman of the Ududumbara Pradeshiya Sabha, and three of his supporters for pasting posters in the Kaluntenna area in violation of election laws.

After being produced before the Teldeniya Courts along with the stock of posters on Thursday, the District Judge N.M. Farikdeen released the four suspects on two sureties of Rs. 50,000 each.

The judge strongly reprimanded the former chairman of the Pradeshiya Sabha for violating election laws and warned that he will be remanded until the elections were concluded if he repeats the offense.

The District Judge also released the vehicle used for pasting posters on a bond of Rs. 6 million.

The judge ordered the police to inform the court again on January 18 regarding the case.