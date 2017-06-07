Former Army Commander summoned before Presidential Commission

Presidential Commission of Inquiry to investigate and inquire into serious acts of fraud, corruption and abuse of power, state resources and privileges has decided to question former Defence Secretary Gotabhaya Rajapaksa and former senior army officers on dismantling machines at the former Cement Factory at Kankesanthurai and selling them as scrap.

Former Army Commander Lt Gen Daya Ratnayake is scheduled to be questioned by the Commission of Inquiry today (7). LT Gen Ratnayake has been asked to be present before the commission at 10 am today.

The dismantling of the factory which is located in a High Security Zone, began after the end of the war in May 2009 and the opening of the A-9 Road to the South. Once the A-9 Road reopened, the Kankesanthurai Cement Factory’s machinery began to be dismantled for scrap. Several top brass of the defence ministry and top army officials have been accused of selling the parts of machine for scrap iron and earning millions of rupees.

The Kankesanthurai Cement factory, which is one of the pioneer cement manufacturers, was commissioned in 1950.