Forex reserves reach US$ 6.8 billion

Sri Lanka’s foreign reserves had reached US $6.8 billion by this week, up from $5.0 billion in April, Central Bank Governor Indrajit Coomaraswamy said.

The reserves were helped by a sovereign bond sale and Central Bank dollar purchases, he told a forum organized by Fitch, a rating agency.

Sri Lanka plans to end 2017 with $7.2 billion of forex reserves, he said.

The Central Bank had purchased $700 million from currency markets so far this year, and intends to purchase $500 million more, he said.

