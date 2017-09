Foreign Minister to visit India

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Assignments Thilak Marapana will visit New Delhi from 8-10 September 2017, a Foreign Affairs Ministry statement said. This will be his first overseas visit after assuming office as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Marapana will meet his Indian counterpart, Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on 9 September for discussions on a range of bilateral issues aimed at further strengthening the India-Sri Lanka partnership. The Minister is scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the same day. He will return to Colombo on10 September.