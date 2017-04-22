Foreign investors are interest in local stocks

Share ! tweet







Foreign investor participation in the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) has increased currently. This is because local stocks, especially blue-chip stocks, are being traded at bargain prices and because foreign investors are now keen on investing in Asian markets like Sri Lanka in view of US stocks becoming expensive..These investors are disposing of stocks in those markets and buying stocks from frontier markets like Sri Lanka, a stock market analyst said.

Against this backdrop, yesterday's turnover touched Rs. 3.2 billion and both indices climbed up, ie, the All Share Price Index by 31.1 points and S and P SL20 by 32 points.

JKH contributed Rs. 2.5 billion to the turnover from a crossing/arranged transaction and normal market tradings.

During the day three crossings took-place, those were: JKH's eight million shares crossed for Rs. 1.2 billion, People's Insurance 1.5 million shares crossed for Rs. 28.5 million and Sampath Bank's 75,000 shares crossed for Rs. 20.2 million.

When it comes to normal market trading, the companies that contributed mainly to the day's turnover were JKH Rs. 1.3 billion (8.7 million shares), Commercial Bank Rs. 75.9 million (489,000 shares) and Caltex Lubricant Rs. 59.3 million (339,000 shares).

"Foreigners are buying in large quantities and we saw some retail investors also buying stocks in a gradual manner, a stock market analyst said.

"The bullish run will prevail if the Central Bank can maintain the interest rate at the current level." he added. During the day 15 millions shares changed hands in 7400 transactions .