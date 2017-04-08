Foreign investors active in the CSE

Share ! tweet







The foreign investor sentiment is on the increase in the Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) while local investors, especially institutional investors and high net worth investors are being sidelined due to on going investigation on the pension fund.

" These investigations should be concluded soon, The allegation is that the pension fund has been used to invest in shares in a questionable manner. This has really sidelined local investors from investing in the market," president of the Colombo Stock Brokers Association Ravi Abeysuriya said

He said that the road shows held in Australia and other countries by the CSE, were a clear indication that the foreign investor sentiment has increased. .Because local stock, especially those of blue ship companies, are quite cheap..

He said that local investor participation is the need of the hour in order to promote the market, 'because stock market investment is a good investment for anybody, which is not gambling'..