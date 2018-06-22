For a competitive & vibrant construction industry

The government will facilitate functions of the private sector for a competitive and vibrant construction industry, which is a preferred destination for investment, minister of Social Welfare and Primary Industries Daya Gamage said.

The minister was speaking at his ministry-sponsored day at the three-day INCO engineering exhibition at the BMICH in Colombo today.

Deputy minister Muttu Sivalingam and supervising MP Dr. Thusitha Wijemanne also attended.





In addition to local exhibitors, there is also participation from India, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Pakistan, Bangladesh and China.

Referring to urban development, he said Colombo would be modeled along the ‘global city’ concept and would act as South Asia’s hub for commerce and shipping.

He commended participants of the exhibition for having recognized the government thinking and designed the event to present a unique opportunity to local and foreign investors to identity the best manufacturers, suppliers and professionals in their respective industry segments.

Speaking further, minister Gamage said plans have been made to obtain the services of retired engineers, local and from the Netherlands, to develop the island’s engineering field.

He stressed the need to make the country a haven for entrepreneurs once again, and said businesses would be given six per cent low interest loans under the Enterprise Sri Lanka programme.

He added that the World Bank assisted programme of his ministry has already started 85 enterprises, which would be increased to 500 before the year end.