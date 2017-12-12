Food security will be maintained at any cost – PM

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe says that food security will be maintained at any cost, despite the adverse weather conditions.

Agricultural production had been affected with essentials such as rice , vegetables and coconuts badly affected, Wickremesinghe said on Friday.

Assuring that ample food supplies would be ensured, he noted that both the state and private sectors have been authorised to import the necessary quantities, which would be price controlled.

The Prime Minister said that the shortfall in coconuts was projected to reach nearly 200 million nuts by April- May next year.But the good news was that the weather conditions were expected to improve by that period.