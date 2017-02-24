Food security and livelihoods assistance priority during Sri Lanka’s drought

Share ! tweet







The Assessment Capacities Project (ACAPS), an academic and research Institution based in Switzerland says Food security and livelihoods assistance priority is a priority during Sri Lanka's prevailing drought due to prolonged crop damage and agricultural loss as agriculture is an important source of both food and income.

ACAPS in a report issued Thursday on says Sri Lanka has been experiencing a drought in most of the country since the beginning of 2016 and as of 21 February 899,235 people across all nine provinces have been affect by drought.

It says rainfall has been erratic and it is highly unlikely that the drought situation will improve before the inter-monsoon showers expected between late March and April 2017.

According to ACAPS, the current drought is forecast to have a devastating impact on rice production. Even if rainfall is received in the early months of the year, Sri Lanka's agricultural sector is unlikely to make a full recovery in 2017.

"With much of the poor households concentrated in the rural areas and dependent on agriculture for access to income, and local production representing the bulk of food sources in the country, livelihood opportunities and food insecurity are only likely to worsen among the most vulnerable," it reports.