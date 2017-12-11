‘Focus was on repaying loans, not development’

Developing Ampara has not been possible as the government formed after the last general election had to focus on repaying the loans obtained during the Rajapaksa regime, says primary industries minister Daya Gamage.

The minister was speaking at a workshop held at Daya Apparel auditorium in Ampara yesterday for the candidates contesting the upcoming local government polls.

He said the previous regime did not carry out any development in Tamil areas, although the public wanted many things to be fulfilled by a government.

The minister stressed that the UNP was a party that united all communities to work together.

He noted that a major plan has been formulated to develop Ampara with World Bank assistance.

The 348 tanks in the district could be developed to irrigate the farmlands, Mr. Gamage noted.

Also, the crop plants are being distributed to the people in Ampara in order to uplift their economy, while the development of Oluvil port would help create many industries, he added.