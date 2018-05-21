Home / LATEST / Flood warning issued as Kelani River nears spill level

Flood warning issued as Kelani River nears spill level

The Kelani River is nearing spill level at Deraniyagal and Avissawella areas due to the heavy rainfall experienced at Kelani river catchment area, the Irrigation Department said.

Issuing a flood warning today, the department said that the rainy condition is expected to enhance over the next few hours and therefore warned people living downstream along the Kelani River and connected streams to remain extremely cautious regarding flood situation.

Accordingly the people living in lowland areas near the river at the following divisional secretariat divisions are requested to stay on alert regarding sudden flood situations:

Colombo, Kelaniya, Kolonnawa, Biyagama, Kaduwela, Hanwella, Dompe, Ruwanwella, Dehiowita and Deraniyagala.

Meanwhile the following roads could be inundated:

Deraniyagala Saman Devalaya Road, Avissawella-Kudagama Road and Avissawella-Deraniyagala Road.

