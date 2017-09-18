Flexible working hours from today at government offices

The government’s pilot project to introduce flexible working hours for the public sector currently serving in government offices situated in Battaramulla area begins from today. The project is launched as a solution to the traffic congestion in Colombo.

Initially the public sector workers in Battaramulla area will be given the opportunity to work for three months from September 18 to December 17 with the permission of the Heads of the Institutions.

According to a government instructions given to the Ministry Secretaries, Provincial Chief Secretaries and Department Heads, drivers should work for nine hours between 7.30 am and 5pm; minor staff should work for 8 hours and 45 minutes while other officers should work for 7 hours and 45 minutes per day.

The time for the arrival and the departure should be between 7.30 a.m. to 9.15 a.m. and 3.15 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

It is compulsory for the public officials to perform duties between 9.15 a.m. to 3.15 p.m. to provide services to the public.

At the end of project period the Government will evaluate outcomes and decide on whether to continue the project as a measure to ease traffic congestion in Colombo.