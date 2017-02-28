Five special police teams to probe deadly prison bus shooting

Share ! tweet







Police said five Special Police teams have been assigned to investigate the today's deadly prison bus shooting which killed two prison officers and five inmates including a top underworld criminal in Kalutara.

The Police said that they have identified the driver of the cab in which the gunmen had come.

The prison bus came under fire this morning in Kalutara when it was transporting the remand prisoners to the Kaduwela Magistrate's Court for their court hearings.

Among the killed inmates was a notorious underworld gang leader identified as Aruna Damith Udayanga alias Samayan who was in custody for several murders and other crimes.