Five prisoners escape from the court’s jail cell

Five inmates in the Galle Prison have escaped from the Baddegama court’s jail cell yesterday and the police have launched a massive operation to capture the escapees.

According to the police, the prisoners have been brought to the Baddegama Magistrate Court from the Galle yesterday morning.

While the escapees were in the court’s cell when the police opened the cell door to put another suspect in around 4 pm, the five prisoners have pushed the cell door open and run out.

The prisoners in the age of 20, 21, 22, and 28 are involved in the thefts and rapes of women, the police say. They are all residents of Baddegama, according to the Police.

Four police teams have been deployed in search of the escapees while mobile units have also been activated throughout the Baddegama area.