Five Nigerian nationals remanded for violation of visa conditions

Sri Lanka Police acting on a tip off have and arrested five foreign nationals for staying in the country without valid visas.

The Police arrested the five Nigerian nationals during a raid on Friday morning in Palangathure area in Kochchikade police division.

The suspects have been produced before the Negombo Magistrate's Court. They have been remanded until April 6.

Kochchikade Police are conducting further investigations.