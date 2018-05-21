Five killed due to adverse weather

At least five people including a Buddhist nun were reported dead due to adverse weather conditions prevailed in Sri Lanka as a result of the rainstorm that swept across several parts of the country yesterday causing flash floods in several provinces.

Two persons in the Welikanda area and a Buddhist nun in Horana were killed by lightening while another person was killed by a falling tree, Police Media Unit said.

Two Buddhist nuns in a meditation center in Horana have received serious injuries after lightning struck them yesterday afternoon. One of them, a 62-year-old nun has died after admitting to the Horana Hospital.

A 32-year-old mother of one in Badalkumbura, Moneragala died when a tree fell on her while a 42-year-old man in Bulathkohupitiya area died when an earth mound fell on his house.

In addition to the deaths, during the last 48 hours seven accidents have been reported on the expressways. Sri Lanka Police are advising the motorists to drive with more attention at lower speed when it is raining.