Five exams postponed due to disasters

Five examinations scheduled to be held on May 27 and 28 have been postponed due to the disaster situation in the country, Commissioner General of Examinations W. M. N. J. Pushpakumara said.

He told The Island that all admissions issued for the examination had been postponed and new dates would be announced shortly. “We will issue new admissions with new dates in the future,” Pushpakumara said.

The examinations postponed are; Limited exam to recruit the Management Assistants Grade III 2016 (2017) (6281 candidates), Open exam to recruit Management Assistants 2016 (2017) (93,952 candidates), Exam to register assistant driving instructors 2016 (2017), Exam to recruit Counselling Officers Grade II of Ministry of Children and Women Affairs 2016 (2017) and Aptitude test for enroll students to two year full time diploma course in the Tower Hall Drama and Theatre School 2016 – 2018.