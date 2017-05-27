Five districts at risk of landslides

If extreme weather conditions persist, the districts of Ratnapura, Galle, Kalutara, Matara and Hambantota may be affected by landslides, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) says.

Accordingly, the NBRO has advised residents living near mountain slopes to evacuate as soon as possible.

The Organization also advised the populace of said districts to be vigilant of signs of oncoming landslides, such as the toppling of gravel and rocks, uprooting of trees, and the sudden emergence of water springs, and added that in case of such occurrences, the authorities should be notified immediately.

To contact the authorities, dial : 117