Home / POLITICS / Five ASP’s transferred

Five ASP’s transferred

neo 5 hours ago POLITICS Leave a comment 30 Views

Five Assistant Superintendent of Police officers have been transferred based on the demand for their services.

The reallocation of posts occurred with the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police to the National Police Commission Board.

The transfers are as follows :
–    ASP  A.R.G. De Silva has been transferred from Tangalle to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD)
–    ASP  M.H.H.S. Jayatileka has been transferred from the CCD to Tangalle
–    ASP P.T. Sisira  has been transferred from Chilaw to Galle
–    ASP S.R. Gamage has been transferred from Galle to Chilaw
–    ASP P.G.R.C.A Gamlath has been transferred from Pollonaruwa to Matara

About neo

Check Also

Real difference through women’s participation – Anoma

A real difference can be achieved if women make a proper participation in politics, says …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved