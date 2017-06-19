Five ASP’s transferred

Five Assistant Superintendent of Police officers have been transferred based on the demand for their services.

The reallocation of posts occurred with the recommendation of the Inspector General of Police to the National Police Commission Board.

The transfers are as follows :

– ASP A.R.G. De Silva has been transferred from Tangalle to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD)

– ASP M.H.H.S. Jayatileka has been transferred from the CCD to Tangalle

– ASP P.T. Sisira has been transferred from Chilaw to Galle

– ASP S.R. Gamage has been transferred from Galle to Chilaw

– ASP P.G.R.C.A Gamlath has been transferred from Pollonaruwa to Matara