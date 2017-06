Fishing gear worth over 10 m for Ampara fishermen

Fishing gear worth more than Rs. 10 million has been distributed to inland fishermen of Ampara.

Minister Daya Gamage was the chief guest on the occasion at the district aquaculture project office yesterday (03).

Here, 125 boats, 750 nets and over 2.8 million prawns for breeding were given to 125 fishermen.

Deputy minister Dr. Anoma Gamage, regional political representatives, state officials and inland fishermen too, participated.