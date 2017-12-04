Fishermen asked not to go to sea from Dec 5-8

The Department of Meteorology requested fishing and naval communities to refrain from going out to sea from tomorrow (5) until Friday (8) due to strong wind conditions expected in sea areas.

The low pressure area in the South-east Bay of Bengal sea area is now located nearly 1300km away from Sri Lanka and is likely to develop in to a depression during next 24 hours.

The system is likely to move west-northwestward towards North Tamil Nadu – South Andra Pradesh across the Central Bay of Bengal during next 3-4 days. This system is likely to move closer to Sri Lanka on 5th and 6th of December.

Wind speed can be increased over the Country and surrounding sea areas and the Bay of Bengalsea areas is likely to increase during next few days particularly from 5th of December.

It is expected that the wind speed can increase up to 70-80kmph in the deep and shallow sea areas around the Island, 90-1OOkmph over Bay of Bengal and 50-60kmph over the Island particularly Northern and Bastem Provinces. According to the development of the system, above wind speeds may be changed, the department said.

Furthermore, intermittent showers, Strong gusty winds, and rough sea areas are expected over the Bay of Bengal and the sea areas around the Island.