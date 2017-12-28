Fish exports increased by over 45% to EU

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development says the fish exports increased significantly afer the ban imposed by the European Union on the island’s fishery products lifted last year.

The European Union imposed a ban on Sri Lanka’s fish exports in January 2015. The ban was lifted on 22nd June 2016 as a result of extensive discussions held by the present government with the European Union after it came to power in January 2015.

During the one and half year period the ban was in effect, Sri Lanka’s losses on fish exports amounted to Rs. 18 billion.

Since the lifting of the ban the exports of fish products to the EU have grown remarkably by the end of 2017.

In the first nine months of 2017 From January to September, Sri Lanka exported 18,262 metric tons of fish worth Rs. 28.685 billion to the European Union.

Exports during this period grew by 45.9% in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year, while export earnings grew by 47.7 %.

Fisheries Ministry officials reveal these figures during a discussion held Tuesday (26) with the Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Mahinda Amaraweera at the Ministry office.

Officials pointed out that this year saw a significant growth in export revenue.