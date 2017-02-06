Fish exports gone up after lifting EU ban

Share ! tweet







Sri Lanka's seafood exports to the European Union continue to grow after lifting the ban on fisheries exports from Sri Lanka to the EU in June 2016.

The Central Bank in its External Sector Performance for October 2016 released on Friday said the seafood exports to the EU continued their impressive growth for the 5th consecutive month.

Export earnings from seafood increased due to higher prices and volumes, specifically to the EU, which accounts for about 21 percent of seafood exports, it said.

According to the data released by the Central Bank earnings from seafood exports increased by 9.7 percent to US$ 13.3 million compared to US$ 12.1 million earned in October 2015. Cumulatively, earnings from seafood exports in the first ten months of 2016 increased marginally by 1.3 percent to US$ 136.3 million.

Meanwhile, the Ceylon Fisheries Corporation (CFC) for the first time in its 42-year history has recorded a profit of Rs 1.2 billion in 2016, according to the Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Mahinda Amaraweera.