First results expected between 7.00 and 8.00 pm

The first results of the relatively smaller wards of the February 10 local government elections could tentatively be announced about three to four hours after polling closes at 4.00 pm, a senior elections official said.

“It is difficult to specify an exact time, but we are looking at between 7.00 and 8.00 pm to come out with the initial results”, says Additional Commissioner of Elections, M. M. Mohammad.

He said the results of the bigger municipalities will take more time due to the enhanced number of wards under the existing first-past-the-post electoral system.

“Unlike the smaller wards, these municipal areas also have a higher percentage of registered voters”, he noted.