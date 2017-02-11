First hybrid power plant opened in Sri Lanka

Share ! tweet







Minister of Power and Renewable Energy Ranjith Siyambalapitiya Friday declared open Sri Lanka's first hybrid power plant in Eluvathivu Island, Jaffna.

The new power plant has a capacity to generate 60 KW electricity using wind power, solar power, and diesel.

The Asian Development Bank and the Ceylon Electricity Board financed the project at a cost of Rs. 187 million. The project is aimed at promoting green energy.

One unit generated by this power plant will cost about Rs. 9.14, according to the Power and Renewable Energy Ministry.