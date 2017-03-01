Firearms and ammo found at Mt Lavinia Court

Police have recovered a pistol, a revolver and 10 bullets hidden inside a bag within the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court , police spokesperson Priyantha Jayakody revealed.
A signed statement issued by the police stated that investigations revealed some form of preparation to carry out a mass shooting had been made.
Jayakody further added that the functions of the Magistrate’s Courts have been suspended and all individuals who were present at the site during the time have been detained. Police are using sniffer dogs to search the premises.