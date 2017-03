Share ! tweet







A fire has erupted at the Daham Mawatha destroying several houses in Maharagama, police said. The fire brigade has arrived at the site a short while ago on Sunday,our news sources said.

Fire fighters are attempting to douse the fire, and an investigation will be launched to determine the cause, police added.

No causalities were reported following the incident so far. Officials from the Government Analyst Department will visit the site for further investigation tomorrow (13).