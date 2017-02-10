Finance Minister complains about CB ‘reporters’

Share ! tweet







Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake yesterday complained to Parliament regarding leaking of inside information of the Central Bank to the media.

The minister expressed his concerns that certain high ranking officials of the CB were behind it. Speaker Karu Jayasuriya said he would bring the matter to the attention of the CB Governor.

Minister Karunanayake quoting a news article in a Sunday English paper said, "The article carried under the title ‘Request to appoint ‘outsider’ as CB Deputy Governor: Monetary Board examines proposal from Finance Minister’ was not correct. This was not taken up. I would like to know as to who passed this information to the media. Now an independent inquiry is being conducted into this. Only five Monetary Board members were present at the above meeting including one Deputy Governor and one other official who was invited. This is not the first time that such information has gone to the media. Finance Ministry Secretary Dr R.H.S. Samaratunga, who is an ex-officio member of the Monetary Board, had said that how it had gone to the paper was unknown. ‘Right or wrong’ is not the problem here, but how it got out. I request the Speaker to immediately inquire," the minister said.