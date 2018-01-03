Final report of PRECIPAC handed over to President

The final report of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to Inquire and Investigate into Serious Acts of Fraud and Corruption (PRECIFAC) was handed over to President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s Office yesterday.

Chairman of PRECIFAC Padman Surasena handed over the 1,135 pages long report to the President. Secretary to the Commission Mr. HW Gunadasa, and members Vikum Kaluarachchi, R. Ranasinghe, Gihan Kulatunga, PA Prematilaka were also present at the occasion.

President Maithripala Sirisena by a gazette notification on 10 March 2015 established the Presidential Commission of Inquiry to Inquire and Investigate into Serious Acts of Fraud and Corruption (PRECIFAC) to investigate fraud and corruption as well as the misuse of power that took place during the former president Rajapaksa’s term 10 January 2010 to 10th January 2015.